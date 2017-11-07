UPDATE: Bus crashes in Catoosa County, no children hurt - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Bus crashes in Catoosa County, no children hurt

Posted: Updated:
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Georgia State Patrol is working a school bus crash in Catoosa County Tuesday morning.

Chanel 3 has not been able to confirm the bus number, but have learned the 17 children on board are not injured.

The crash is on Burning Bush Road at Abbey Road, south of Reeds Bridge Road. 

GSP and Catoosa County deputies at the scene confirm the crash was minor and has cleared. 

