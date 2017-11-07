Tis' the season to give away a turkey!

Georgia State Patrol is working a school bus crash in Catoosa County. Right now we have not confirmed the bus number, but have learned the 17 children on board are not injured.More
Police say 18-year-old Alexus Thrasher is charged with aggravated assault and attempted first degree murder for running over her ex, Demarkios Suttles, on October 22.More
The Asian Lady Beetle was introduced in the 90's in the Tennessee Valley to help farmers. But, they've taken over.More
