Tis' the season to give away a turkey!

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and former Tennessee Vol, Justin Hunter, gave back to his hometown community just in time for Thanksgiving.

The NFL player, along with a few helpers, passed out 250 turkeys in Virginia Beach, Virginia on Saturday.

Hunter, who is a graduate of Ocean Lakes High School, donated the Thanksgiving centerpiece at the new Jerusalem church.

Hunter said, "I'm just trying to feed the community. Take care of them because they took care of me my whole life, so just looking out."

This is the fourth year Hunter has sponsored the turkey giveaway in his hometown.