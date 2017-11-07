A nice cool down on the way

Good Tuesday. We will have another warm commute with wet roadways around the Tennessee Valley this morning. Any spotty showers out there will taper off as we head into the afternoon. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high of 73. For the Veterans Day parade at 6pm we will be cloudy with the rain chance only 10%, and a temperature of 66.

Tonight we will see much cooler air moving in. We are in the mid to upper 60s this morning. Wednesday morning we will be in the low 50s. Skies will be cloudy, but the rain chance Wednesday morning is less than 20%. As we move through the day Wednesday, skies will clear, but the air won't warm much, only climbing a few degrees to 55.

Thursday will be cool and crisp with mostly sunny skies and temps ranging from 47 in the morning to 61 in the afternoon.

Friday will start even chillier with temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. Skies will be clear and blue with highs again in the low 60s.

The weekend looks good. Saturday is Veterans Day. Skies will be mostly sunny. Temps will be chilly. Look for a low of 41 and a high of 60 Saturday.

Sunday we will have a few showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy skies with a high of only 59 in the afternoon.

David Karnes

TUESDAY