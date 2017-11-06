Woman charged with attempted murder for running over ex-boyfriend

A woman was arrested on Monday for running over her ex-boyfriend in October.

Police say 18-year-old Alexus Thrasher is charged with aggravated assault and attempted first degree murder for running over her ex, Demarkios Suttles, on October 22.

According to the arrest report, Thrasher and Suttles were arguing in the area of West 12th Street Court before Thrasher got into a white SUV and hit Suttles.

Police say surveillance video showed Thrasher moving the SUV from its parking spot and driving onto a grassy area where she hit the victim.

Witnesses also told police they Thrasher hit Suttles.

Suttles was taken to a local hospital with internal injuries and bruising to various areas of his body.

Thrasher is scheduled to appear in court on November 14.