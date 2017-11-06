UPDATE: Police investigating shooting on Shepherd Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Photo by WRCB photojournalist Jake Chapman. Photo by WRCB photojournalist Jake Chapman.
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting on Shepherd Road Monday night.

The incident was reported around 7:40 p.m. at 2124 Shepherd Road.

That address is listed as the location of the Shepherd Youth and Family Development Center.

Police spokesman Rob Simmons tells Channel 3, police are responding to a shooting in the area of the center.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The victim's condition is unknown.

