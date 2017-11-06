HCSO investigating fire at vacant Soddy Daisy home - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

HCSO investigating fire at vacant Soddy Daisy home

SODDY DAISY, TN (WRCB) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a house fire in Soddy Daisy Monday.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. at 1701 Apple Street.

Spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says firefighters arrived at the scene to find flames in two separate rooms of the home and quickly put them out.

Maxwell says no one was home when the fire started and no one was injured.

The fire caused about $3,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

