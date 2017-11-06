REPORT: Grundy football players involved in previous incident - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

REPORT: Grundy football players involved in previous incident

By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

New information from Grundy County reveals two of the five football players charged in an attempted rape case were involved in a previous incident.

Channel 3 requested all police reports over the last two years involving staff members and students at the school. We received 105 pages of documents.

One report documented a case of alleged sexual exploitation and it involved four football players in 2015.

Sheriff Clint Shrum tells Channel 3, two of the players are ones facing charges of attempted aggravated rape in the most recent case.

According to the reports, the players were not charged in the 2015 case and school officials followed protocol when reporting. 

Channel 3 is looking into several incidents that have happened at the football fieldhouse. 

The Grundy County Sheriff's Office subpoenaed the director of schools, Jesse Kinsey after Channel 3 requested these reports.

The school has to hand over any reports involving abuse over the past five years.

The sheriff says this is because they believe incidents happened that may not have been reported. 

Kinsey has 17 more days to hand over the reports.

