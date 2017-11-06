CSAS teacher is reported missing

The family of a second-grade teacher at Chattanooga School for Arts and Sciences is asking for the public's help in finding him. 44-year-old John Eaton was last seen early Sunday evening, and did not report for work at the school today.

Eaton's wife tells WRCB that "it is highly irregular" for Eaton to miss work. "He's either at home, or at work, usually," she said. "He doesn't do this. I have filed a report with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and they have determined he is not in any area hospitals or jails. I am very concerned."

Eaton is in his second year at CSAS, after previously teaching at Spring Creek Elementary School. He is described as 5'10" tall, with sandy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Star Wars shirt with blue jeans and Converse shoes. He was last seen driving a 2007 Silver Kia Sedona with a few dents.

If you have any information on John Eaton's whereabouts, please call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 423-209-7000.