Frequent drivers of Interstate 24 eastbound into Chattanooga were greeted with a welcome sight Monday morning.

The I-24 bridge over Chestnut and Broad Streets was re-opened to traffic after a bridge repair project that began in August.

The completion of the project means that drivers can stay on I-24 as they navigate the exchange eastward.

While the barricades have been removed, there will still be additional work being performed by TDOT crews underneath the roadway.