A warm, wet start to the week

Good Monday. We have a stationary front that will hover over us for the next couple of days keeping us cloudy with a few It is a cloudy, mild, drizzly start to the day. Temps are in the 60s. This afternoon we will make it to a warm 74 with clouds and a slight chance for a few lingering showers. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with the rain chance dropping to only 10%.

Tuesday will start out with showers and thunderstorms as an area of low pressure develops and moves along the front to our north. By Tuesday afternoon most of the rain will be over, but still a few spotty showers may remain. It will be another warm one with temps ranging from the 60s in the morning to the mid-70s in the afternoon.

Wednesday looks like it will start cloudy with a slight chance for a sprinkle here and there. It will be cooler with temps starting out in the low to mid-50s. Skies will clear as the front finally slides to our south. The afternoon high will only reach a cool 58.

The chilly air will stay with us through the weekend. Lows will be in the low to mid-40s and highs will be in the low 60s Thursday through Saturday.

Sunday will sport the same cool temperatures, but we will also have a few showers and storms to contend with Sunday morning.

David Karnes

