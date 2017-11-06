Tennessee Valley Authority visitor centers close for winter - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Tennessee Valley Authority visitor centers close for winter

By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority has closed some visitor centers for the winter.

The TVA says the facilities at the Norris, Fontana and Kentucky dams will reopen in the spring.

Visitor centers at the Raccoon Mountain Pumped Storage facility near Chattanooga and at the South Holston and Fort Patrick Henry dams in northeast Tennessee remain open year-round.

