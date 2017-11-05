City of Collegedale looking to create their own history

Collegedale city leaders are making headway with "The Commons" project. The project will bring in different attractions to help the community create its own personality.

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate the opening of the commons Sunday. The whole plan was made possible by a group called "Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation."

They tell us community input has been driving the project forward. Over the last several years "Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation" has been working on plans to improve the city.

They used the 8 acres of land across from city hall to create their own history.

“Collegedale was carved out of the county years ago it never really had that old town square or old town church,” said David Barto Director of Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation. “It was just carved out of the county so what we are trying to create here is a center for the community.”



The foundation has raised $4.6 million dollars to renovate the area.



They just opened phased one which means they are on track towards their 2020 complete date.



“The commons is going to be a new centerpiece for the greater Collegedale community and it's going to have a farmer’s market music pavilion and all that is over phases but tonight we are celebrating the opening of the farmers market,” said David Barto Director of Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation.



David Barto has big plans for the space. He expects for the property to have an event about three times a week.



“We are working with the Chattanooga market to have a Collegedale market out here every Wednesday and Sunday we are working with a theater and the park group to do about 25 or 30 different productions,” said David Barto Director of Collegedale Tomorrow Foundation.



Some of those productions could be "Cats", "Titanic" or "School of Rock."

The music stage is phase three of the project and will be completed by 2020.



Last year the city built a farmers market, parking lots and invested in some landscaping.