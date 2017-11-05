Walker County residents to vote on increased sales tax proposal

Walker County residents will decide whether to increase the sales tax on Tuesday.

They will vote on the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax or TSPLOST.

Walker County's spokesman, Joe Legge, said it calls for a 1% sales tax increase to fund transportation projects like road paving. Legge said the tax would last five years and take effect on April 1, 2018.

It's estimated to generate about $3 million a year for transportation projects in Walker County and its five cities.

Walker County Sole Commissioner Shannon Whitfield will hold a "Facebook Live" session on Monday, November 6th at 6:00 p.m. to answer any questions ahead of the vote.

The county's Facebook page is located at facebook.com/WalkerCountyCommissioner and features the county's seal as its profile picture.