A person has been taken to the hospital following a shooting in Chattanooga.

East Ridge Assistant Police Chief Stan Allen said it happened on McBrien Road.

Allen told Channel 3 the victim drove to Ringgold Road in East Ridge to report what happened. He said the victim's vehicle had also been shot.

Chattanooga police will be the lead investigating agency on the case, according to Allen.

