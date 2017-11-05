UPDATE: Suspect arrested in deadly Baldwin Street shooting

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested a suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting.

Jamaal Mayes has been charged with:

Criminal Homicide

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony

"I'm very proud of the CPD Officers and Investigators who quickly located and arrested the suspect in this case," said CPD Chief David Roddy. "I also want to acknowledge and thank the community members who contacted officers with information that ultimately led to the arrest of Jamaal Mayes. Our city will be a safer place when we all work together."

CPD also identified the victim as Willie Bacon, 39.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating the circumstances behind a man's death, marking the city's first homicide since August.

It happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said firefighters were called to Baldwin Street to help an unconscious man. They discovered he had been shot.

Officers said he died at the scene. His identity has not been released.

Police said they are investigating the case as a homicide and are questioning a person of interest.

Chattanooga police are asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Tip Line at 423-643-5100.

