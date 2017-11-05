UPDATE: Firefighters quickly save Logan's Roadhouse in Lookout V - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Firefighters quickly save Logan's Roadhouse in Lookout Valley

Photo by CFD Battalion Chief Chris Willmore. Photo by CFD Battalion Chief Chris Willmore.
Chattanooga firefighters made quick work of a fire at Logan's Roadhouse in Lookout Valley on Sunday.

It was reported around 2:45 p.m. from the 3500 block of Cummings Highway.

Fire department spokesman Bruce Garner says the fire was found in the hood system over the kitchen grill.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, saving the rest of the building from any major damage.

Garner says everyone inside the restaurant evacuated as soon as the smoke alarm was activated and no one was injured.

The fire caused about $2,000 in damages.

The restaurant is expected to remain closed on Sunday and part of Monday.

