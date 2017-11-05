UPDATE: Texas church shooting: Two dozen parishioners killed

A gunman opened fire inside a rural Texas church on Sunday, killing about 25 people and injuring at least another 10, officials said.

"Approximately 25 people" were deceased, including the shooter, following the shooting at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett told NBC News.

There was no information regarding the motivation behind the shooting, he added.

A single shooter walked into the church and opened fire, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. said earlier Sunday.

Gamez said he had spoken to the sheriff and other officials who said there were multiple fatalities and multiple wounded, but it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured.

Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said "multiple" people had been killed, with at least 10 others injured. The FBI and ATF were headed to the scene.

A spokesperson for the Wilson County Sheriff's Office had described it as an "active shooter" incident.

Keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers and grateful for our brave first responders on the scene. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2017

Later, from the scene of the shooting, Gamez said on MSNBC that he had heard from officials that up to 24 people may have died.

He added that he had been told that deputies were in pursuit of the suspect after the gunman fled the scene of the church.

But the shooter was now "deceased," Gamez said, adding that it was not clear if the gunman shot himself or was taken down by authorities.

Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said on MSNBC he had received reports that "24 people are now deceased from this incident and 20 people are injured. We won’t have final numbers until probably a few more hours."

Gonzalez added that "apparently the shooter was not from the area, he was from outside of that area."

He added that based on what he knew he did not believe the incident was related to terrorism, but "was some kind of other incident that has to do with the church or the community."

"It's a rural community and a conservative, mostly farmers and ranchers and people who work out in the oil and gas patches," he said, adding that the community was "very tranquil and very safe."

Carrie Matula, who works at a gas station about a block and a half away from the church, told MSNBC that she heard "semiautomatic gunfire" and looked to see what was going on.

"It's a small Baptist church. It’s an older building. I don’t know that they would have security cameras or anything high tech like that. And I know they didn’t have security in the parking lot," she said.

"I never thought it would happen here," Matula added. "This is something that happens in a big city. I would never have thought this would have taken place here. It's just too tight a community. It doesn’t make sense."

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

A spokeswoman told the Associated Press the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is sending special agents from field offices in Houston and San Antonio to the site of a church shooting in South Texas.

ATF spokeswoman Mary Markos did not immediately have further details.

Connally Memorial Medical Center in Floresville, Texas, said it had taken in a number of patients from the shooting incident, but did not give information on the number of patients or the extent of their injuries.

"While the details of this horrific act are still under investigation, Cecilia and I want to send our sincerest thoughts and prayers to all those who have been affected by this evil act,"Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "I want to thank law enforcement for their response and ask that all Texans pray for the Sutherland Springs community during this time of mourning and loss."

President Donald Trump, travelling in Asia, tweeted, "May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan."

Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town at the time of the reported shooting but that her daughter was inside the church.