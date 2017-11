A man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash on Wilcox Boulevard Saturday night.

It happened in the 3000 block around 11:00 p.m.

Police say they found the rider, 37-year-old Gary Fitch, on the ground when they arrived at the scene.

Traffic investigators determined that Fitch was unable to stay in his lane.

Details of what led to the crash are under investigation.

