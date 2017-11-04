Men’s Basketball Fall Short in Exhibition Loss

CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com)---Lights. Camera. Action. The Chattanooga Mocs got their first look at the 2017-18 men’s basketball squad Saturday evening in a 68-63 loss to Francis Marion.

There were highs and there were lows. Regardless of the outcome, Coach Lamont Paris knows this was more of a learning experience for a group that returns just five student-athletes from last season.

“They were more disappointed, well they took it differently than I did,” Paris stated. “Certainly we want to win every time we go against another team, but to say I could have been happier having won…I would avoid the pitfall of feeling better.”

He explained the rationale, “Why would I feel any different based on one shot? Do you know how many possessions there were in a game? I can’t feel any differently because of one shot; at this time of year. Obviously if you’re in a situation where you’re in a tournament or any sort of post season deal, you’ll take a win any way you can get it.

“At this point it would be fool’s gold for me to be happier because that shot doesn’t go in and we win the game. That’s be fool’s gold.”

Four Mocs reached double figures led by Makinde London’s 17. Makale Foreman and James Lewis, Jr., added 16 and 12, respectively, while Rodney Chatman posted a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Detrek Browning led the Patriots with 17 points. Brandon Parker chipped in 16, while Judah Alexander added 11.

Two Nat Dixon free throws out the Mocs up six, 59-53, with 4:43 to go. FMU went on a 13-3 run to flip score to a five-point advantage, 66-61, with 44 seconds to play. The key shot came from Browning’s fingertips on a three-pointer with 1:13 to go to break a tie giving the Patriots the lead for good.

The Mocs started sluggish playing catch-up for much of the first 28 minutes. Lewis ignited the run to the lead with a dunk at 12:45 followed by two free throws on the next possession for a one-point lead, 46-45.

That lead slowly worked its way to six on London’s three-point play at 5:45. After a Warren Specht layup, Dixon’s free throws got the home team back up by six setting up the final four-plus minutes.