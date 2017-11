Firefighters with the Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department are battling a house fire on Lakewood Circle in Soddy Daisy.

Firefighters said no one was home at the time when the fire broke out around 7:00 p.m.

When they arrived, flames were coming through the roof. They found the fire in the kitchen area.

It's unclear what sparked the fire.

