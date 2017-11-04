VIDEO: Bradley Co. deputies dance for "Volley For A Cure"

Bradley County Sheriff deputies laced up their dancing shoes for a good cause on Friday night.

The deputies participated in Lee University's 11th annual "Volley for A Cure."

All of the money raised goes to the MaryEllen Locher Foundation.

The event has raised more than $200,000 over the last 10 years.

According to the Volley For A Cure Facebook page, "The MaryEllen Locher Foundation scholarship fund is designed to lift the financial and emotional burden faced by a growing number of children in our community who have lost a parent to breast cancer, or are children of breast cancer survivors."