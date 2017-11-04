VIDEO: Bradley Co. deputies dance for "Volley For A Cure" - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

VIDEO: Bradley Co. deputies dance for "Volley For A Cure"

Posted: Updated:
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Bradley County Sheriff deputies laced up their dancing shoes for a good cause on Friday night.

The deputies participated in Lee University's 11th annual "Volley for A Cure."

All of the money raised goes to the MaryEllen Locher Foundation.

The event has raised more than $200,000 over the last 10 years.

According to the Volley For A Cure Facebook page, "The MaryEllen Locher Foundation scholarship fund is designed to lift the financial and emotional burden faced by a growing number of children in our community who have lost a parent to breast cancer, or are children of breast cancer survivors."

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.