Volunteers help check smoke detectors in homes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Volunteers help check smoke detectors in homes

Posted: Updated:
By Caitlyn Chastain, Reporter
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Saturday, firefighters and Red Cross volunteers went door to door to make sure people are protected against fires by checking smoke detectors.

"I mean, you hear about house fires and you think yes, I need to get those up there, I need to get them replaced,” Nancy Greenfield said about smoke detectors. “Then time goes on and you forget again."

Volunteers put two new smoke alarms in Greenfield’s home because hers were not working.

"We keep forgetting to get new ones up,” Greenfield explained. “So, it was wonderful to have that!"        

Replacing her smoke detectors had been on her to-do list for a while.

"The dead ones are on top of the refrigerator to remind us,” Greenfield said. “We've lived here three years and we still haven't gotten a new one. It could've been a while."

That’s a response firefighters said they hear all the time.

"Every year we see a lot of residents that don't have smoke detectors or don't have working smoke detectors,” explained Marcus Rice with the Chattanooga Fire Department. “So, it sometimes surprises us."        

Teams made sure each home in the neighborhood had smoke alarms and that they are working.

They also checked to make sure homes had enough alarms to protect the whole house.

Firefighters said they do this in neighborhoods about twice a year, picking places where they've seen a lot of fires.

They hope it helps remind people to make that small change that could save their life.

"It’s a wonderful thing,” Greenfield said. “We all forget to replace our batteries or get new detectors and it's important."

"At the time change, make sure you check your batteries, make sure your smoke alarms are working because it can save your life," urges Rice.

Volunteers checked on roughly 250 homes. They will go to another neighborhood in December.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.