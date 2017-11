Photo of Ginger Ann Brown provided by the WCSO.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who's been missing since September.

The sheriff's office says 42-year-old Ginger Ann Brown was last seen in the Rossville area on September 30.

Her family reported her disappearance.

Brown has red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Walker County Sheriff’s Office or Detective Dewayne Steele 706-638-1909.

