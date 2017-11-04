Red Bank holds off Sequatchie Co. 21-13 in first round of 3A playoffs

The Red Bank Lions held off a late surge by the Sequatchie Co. Indians in the fourth quarter to secure the 21-13 win in the first round of 3A playoffs Friday night.

A late touchdown run by senior quarterback Ethan Barker put the Indians within eight at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Lions' defense would not allow another point the rest of the game.

Red Bank sophomore quarterback Madox Wilkey had one of his best performances of the year, completing 27 of 30 passes for over 200 yards and two scores.

Red Bank will now get ready to face York Institute in the second round of 3A playoffs.