Red Bank holds off Sequatchie Co. 21-13 in first round of 3A pla - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Red Bank holds off Sequatchie Co. 21-13 in first round of 3A playoffs

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

The Red Bank Lions held off a late surge by the Sequatchie Co. Indians in the fourth quarter to secure the 21-13 win in the first round of 3A playoffs Friday night. 

A late touchdown run by senior quarterback Ethan Barker put the Indians within eight at the start of the fourth quarter, but the Lions' defense would not allow another point the rest of the game. 

Red Bank sophomore quarterback Madox Wilkey had one of his best performances of the year, completing 27 of 30 passes for over 200 yards and two scores. 

Red Bank will now get ready to face York Institute in the second round of 3A playoffs. 

  • SportsSportsMore>>

  • 3 Minute Drill: Episode #9 with Paul Shahen and Brooks Carter

    3 Minute Drill: Episode #9 with Paul Shahen and Brooks Carter

    Saturday, November 4 2017 1:47 AM EDT2017-11-04 05:47:05 GMT

    The 3 Minute Drill with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter returns for episode #9. This week the guys talk Alabama-LSU, and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State ("Bedlam") among other top national games. Then they finish it off with Brooks' "Four Downs", four fun "this or that" questions involving the upcoming weekend's games (including insight on the first CFB Playoff Rankings). FOLLOW on Social Media Paul Twitter -...

    More

    The 3 Minute Drill with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter returns for episode #9. This week the guys talk Alabama-LSU, and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State ("Bedlam") among other top national games. Then they finish it off with Brooks' "Four Downs", four fun "this or that" questions involving the upcoming weekend's games (including insight on the first CFB Playoff Rankings). FOLLOW on Social Media Paul Twitter -...

    More

  • FNF3 Scoreboard

    FNF3 Scoreboard

    Your Friday Night Football scores.

    More

    Your Friday Night Football scores.

    More

  • Red Bank holds off Sequatchie Co. 21-13 in first round of 3A playoffs

    Red Bank holds off Sequatchie Co. 21-13 in first round of 3A playoffs

    Saturday, November 4 2017 12:00 AM EDT2017-11-04 04:00:42 GMT

    The Red Bank Lions held off a late surge by the Sequatchie Co. Indians in the fourth quarter to secure the 21-13 win in the first round of 3A playoffs Friday night. 

    More

    The Red Bank Lions held off a late surge by the Sequatchie Co. Indians in the fourth quarter to secure the 21-13 win in the first round of 3A playoffs Friday night. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.