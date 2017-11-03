Fairyland students participate in Great Pumpkin Chase - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fairyland students participate in Great Pumpkin Chase

Fifth grade friends at Fairyland Charlotte Myers, Skyla Stone, and Tori Ball take a brief break from Great Pumpkin Chase activities Fifth grade friends at Fairyland Charlotte Myers, Skyla Stone, and Tori Ball take a brief break from Great Pumpkin Chase activities
FES Pre-k through second graders come together for a picture after a fun and successful Great Pumpkin Chase FES Pre-k through second graders come together for a picture after a fun and successful Great Pumpkin Chase
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA (WRCB) -

Fairyland students spent some quality time on the field behind the playground, running laps for better health and to support the school in the annual Great Pumpkin Chase. The day was a huge success with clear weather and lots of cheering, smiles and laughter.  $29,000 was raised in pledges to benefit the school.  Fairyland's tireless PTO coordinated this event, along with family and community members who made pledges and supported the school.

