Fairyland students participate in Great Pumpkin Chase

A Ridgeland High School coach was surprised during the undefeated football team's pep rally on Friday. Kip Klein is in his 24th year at Ridgeland, heading up the physical education department, and helping coach several sports. However, the honor he received was for his work outside the school.More
Fifth-grade students at Coalmont Elementary are preparing for Thanksgiving this year using Chromebooks, according Dr. Russell Ladd, principal.More
Fairyland students spent some quality time on the field behind the playground, running laps for better health and to support the school in the annual Great Pumpkin Chase. The day was a huge success with clear weather and lots of cheering, smiles and laughter. $29,000 was raised in pledges to benefit the school.More
