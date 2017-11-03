Walker County students participate in Georgia Student Ambassador - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Walker County students participate in Georgia Student Ambassador program

Posted: Updated:
Students from LaFayette High School meet with Secretary of State Brian Kemp during the kickoff event for the Student Ambassador Program. Students from LaFayette High School meet with Secretary of State Brian Kemp during the kickoff event for the Student Ambassador Program.
Ridgeland students arrive at the Georgia World Congress Center to participate in the Student Ambassador Program rally. The program teaches Georgia civics, encourages voter registration and volunteerism. Ridgeland students arrive at the Georgia World Congress Center to participate in the Student Ambassador Program rally. The program teaches Georgia civics, encourages voter registration and volunteerism.
WALKER COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

Eighteen high school students from LaFayette and Ridgeland recently traveled to the Georgia World Congress Center to participate in the kick-off rally for the Secretary of State's Student Ambassador Program. 
Coordinated locally through Walker County Schools and the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, the program is part of a statewide initiative created by Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp in 2016.   
The goal is to provide Georgia's high school students with an opportunity to engage as leaders within their schools and communities. Through the program, students gain leadership experience by engaging in Georgia civics, encouraging voter registration among their peers and volunteering within their communities. 
“As a Chamber, we look for ways to strengthen our community by developing future leaders. Through our partnership with Walker County Schools, this is one way that we’re working toward that goal,” said Lacey Wilson, President of the Walker County Chamber. 
During the 2016-2017 school year, more than 100 high schools across Georgia participated in the program.  
Throughout the year, each school’s team will organize and carry out various events, receiving points towards the statewide competition. The school with the most points at the end of the year is recognized at the State Capitol.   
“We are excited about this partnership with the Walker County Chamber of Commerce and the enhanced opportunities that will be available to our students as ambassadors within their respective school and community,” said Damon Raines, Superintendent of Walker County Schools. 
 

  • School PatrolMore>>

  • Ridgeland Coach Kip Klein honored for helping Ironman participant

    Ridgeland Coach Kip Klein honored for helping Ironman participant

    Friday, November 3 2017 6:11 PM EDT2017-11-03 22:11:34 GMT

    A Ridgeland High School coach was surprised during the undefeated football team's pep rally on Friday. Kip Klein is in his 24th year at Ridgeland, heading up the physical education department, and helping coach several sports.  However, the honor he received was for his work outside the school.  

    More

    A Ridgeland High School coach was surprised during the undefeated football team's pep rally on Friday. Kip Klein is in his 24th year at Ridgeland, heading up the physical education department, and helping coach several sports.  However, the honor he received was for his work outside the school.  

    More

  • Chromebooks come to Coalmont Elementary

    Friday, November 3 2017 6:04 PM EDT2017-11-03 22:04:09 GMT

    Fifth-grade students at Coalmont Elementary are preparing for Thanksgiving this year using Chromebooks, according Dr. Russell Ladd, principal.   

    More

    Fifth-grade students at Coalmont Elementary are preparing for Thanksgiving this year using Chromebooks, according Dr. Russell Ladd, principal.   

    More

  • Fairyland students participate in Great Pumpkin Chase

    Fairyland students participate in Great Pumpkin Chase

    Friday, November 3 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-11-03 21:31:55 GMT
    Fifth grade friends at Fairyland Charlotte Myers, Skyla Stone, and Tori Ball take a brief break from Great Pumpkin Chase activitiesFifth grade friends at Fairyland Charlotte Myers, Skyla Stone, and Tori Ball take a brief break from Great Pumpkin Chase activities

    Fairyland students spent some quality time on the field behind the playground, running laps for better health and to support the school in the annual Great Pumpkin Chase. The day was a huge success with clear weather and lots of cheering, smiles and laughter.  $29,000 was raised in pledges to benefit the school.  

    More

    Fairyland students spent some quality time on the field behind the playground, running laps for better health and to support the school in the annual Great Pumpkin Chase. The day was a huge success with clear weather and lots of cheering, smiles and laughter.  $29,000 was raised in pledges to benefit the school.  

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.