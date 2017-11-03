Walker County students participate in Georgia Student Ambassador program

Eighteen high school students from LaFayette and Ridgeland recently traveled to the Georgia World Congress Center to participate in the kick-off rally for the Secretary of State's Student Ambassador Program.

Coordinated locally through Walker County Schools and the Walker County Chamber of Commerce, the program is part of a statewide initiative created by Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp in 2016.

The goal is to provide Georgia's high school students with an opportunity to engage as leaders within their schools and communities. Through the program, students gain leadership experience by engaging in Georgia civics, encouraging voter registration among their peers and volunteering within their communities.

“As a Chamber, we look for ways to strengthen our community by developing future leaders. Through our partnership with Walker County Schools, this is one way that we’re working toward that goal,” said Lacey Wilson, President of the Walker County Chamber.

During the 2016-2017 school year, more than 100 high schools across Georgia participated in the program.

Throughout the year, each school’s team will organize and carry out various events, receiving points towards the statewide competition. The school with the most points at the end of the year is recognized at the State Capitol.

“We are excited about this partnership with the Walker County Chamber of Commerce and the enhanced opportunities that will be available to our students as ambassadors within their respective school and community,” said Damon Raines, Superintendent of Walker County Schools.

