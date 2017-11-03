Repaving project leaves some with cracked windshields

TDOT says a resurfacing project on US-127 in Bledsoe County has damaged some windshields.

They say multiple people have filed claims saying loose rocks have hit their windshield while driving down the highway.

TDOT sealed off that portion of the highway and they expect it to be resurfaced next week.

The cost will be about $1,000,000 dollars.

If your car was damaged because of the project, you can contact the construction office in Dunlap at 423-949-2195.