Ex-GOP Tennessee House leader injured in highway crash

Dalton Police have dismissed the warrants for Aron Richard Reed, as well. Police say that Jenneffer Luke told an investigator that Reed failed to return their child, Phoenix, to her custody in Bradley County, Tennessee in the summer but was told by law enforcement that she would have to pursue it as a civil matter.More
