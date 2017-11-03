Board of Trustees approves 1st phase of Neyland renovation - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Board of Trustees approves 1st phase of Neyland renovation

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Board of Trustees has approved an updated $180 million first phase of renovation for Neyland Stadium.

This full board approved the project Friday after it passed the athletics committee Thursday . It still must receive approval from the state's building commission before renovation of the Volunteers' 102,455-seat home football stadium can begin.

The board of trustees and the state building commission earlier approved a $106 million first phase of construction for what at the time was a three-phase project totaling $350.5 million. Planners since have made it a two-phase project totaling $340 million, with the first phase costing $180 million.

The approval process for the second phase begins later.

This renovation would be funded by donations, the athletic department's operating revenue, corporate partners and budgeted debt service.

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.