Chromebooks come to Coalmont Elementary

Fifth-grade students in Jessica Ruehling’s RLA class at Coalmont Elementary School work on essays “What I am Thankful For” on the recently purchased Google Chromebooks with Title I funding

Fifth-grade students at Coalmont Elementary are preparing for Thanksgiving this year using Chromebooks, according Dr. Russell Ladd, principal.

Ladd purchased a full set of Internet-ready Chromebooks for in-class use for both classes of fourth and fifth grades during the 2017-18 academic year with Title I funding. He noted this purchase helps prepare the students for Grundy County’s technology initiative where all students have Chromebooks and access to Google Classroom.

“We wanted our fourth and fifth grades to begin learning with the books in class and completing lessons online, including assignments as prerequisites to learning for the upper grades,” Ladd said. “As educators, we also realize that state assessments soon will require our students be proficient in technology, and our end of course and possibly TCAPs will be administered online. We just want to be prepared.”

He said this week, Jessica Ruehling, fifth-grade Reading Language Arts, RLA, teacher, has been working with the students to complete the writing task of “What I am Thankful For,” using the Chromebooks and the Google Docs application. Students have been learning to work through Google Classroom so that Ruehling can check their essays, and the students can print them.

In addition to RLA, students are using the Chromebooks for assignments in math and science.

“Both of our fifth-grade teachers have established Google Classrooms, and they are training the students to work within assignments, complete them online, and submit them,” Ladd said. “This group of fifth-grade students will move into the sixth grade here at Coalmont Elementary with a working knowledge of the setup, operation, and function of the Google Classroom Community, ready to hit the ground running next academic year.”