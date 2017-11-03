Vols football: Antone Davis claims 'bullying and mental abuse' from Butch Jones

Volunteer for Life coordinator Antone Davis said he was resigning from his position at Tennessee due to "constant intimidation, bullying and mental abuse’’ from football coach Butch Jones.

Davis made the comments to athletic director John Currie in an email obtained by Sports Radio WNML and made public on Friday by Sports Talk host Jimmy Hyams.

Davis, a former Tennessee All-American, resigned Tuesday. He was hired in 2012 by former coach Derek Dooley.

Davis also wrote in the email to Currie that working for Jones was “one of the worst work experiences I have ever had.’’