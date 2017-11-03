Next phase of Miller Park improvements includes MLK Blvd. closure

The latest phase of improvements in Chattanooga's Miller Park District includes the renovation of MLK Boulevard between the park and Miller Plaza.

Construction on the new phase begins on Monday, Nov.13, 2017, and requires a full closure of the road.

Officials say the construction of MLK Boulevard includes replacing the asphalt with patterned pavers, adding a tree-lined median, and other visual representations that will guide people from Miller Plaza and Miller Park.

The design will maintain the same number of through lanes and left turn lanes, but will shorten the pedestrian crossing distance at Market Street, and enhance safety.

Officials say once complete, the new section of MLK Boulevard will be a gateway to an important corridor in Chattanooga, which is experiencing revitalization with new businesses emerging.

Timeline of construction:

Nov.13, 2017 : Full closure of MLK Boulevard between Miller Plaza & Miller Park?

: Full closure of MLK Boulevard between Miller Plaza & Miller Park? Mid-February 2018 : MLK Boulevard reopens (closure expected to last 100 days)

: MLK Boulevard reopens (closure expected to last 100 days) Mid-February to Mid-March 2018 : Full closure of Georgia Avenue between MLK Boulevard & Patten Parkway

: Full closure of Georgia Avenue between MLK Boulevard & Patten Parkway Summer 2018: New Miller Park Opens

Detours: A number of detour signs will guide drivers around construction. Maps and details are available online.

Discounts & Alternative Transportation: Those who live or work downtown are encouraged to use CARTA's free electric shuttle or by walking or biking. In an effort to ease commute times, CARTA will offer a preloaded flex pass for its fixed route services, a free membership to Green Commuter Car share and $35 worth of ride credits. Through the CARTA Go program, they will offer a $15 monthly discount to park in the CARTA North Garage through Feb. 2018. Those interested should call the Chattanooga Parking Authority at (423) 648-4031 to sign up. Bike Chattanooga will also provide annual memberships at half off of $25. For details, contact CDOT at (423) 643-6156.