9 local players named TSSAA Mr. Football Semifinalists

(TSSAA) -- Nashville, Tennessee, November 3, 2017 – The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Monday, November 27, 2017, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. For the 16th consecutive year, the top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.
Five semifinalists are announced in this release for each classification and the Kicker of the Year category. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category will be announced by Mike Keith on the Titans website at www.titansonline.com on Monday, November 13 at 12:00 p.m. CST / 1:00 p.m. EST. The three finalists for each award will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2017 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
"We are very excited and appreciative about being involved with the Tennessee Titans for the
11th consecutive year,” stated Bernard Childress, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “They have helped make the recognition of these 50 student-athletes, their families, and schools possible. The sponsorship of the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards and numerous contributions to high schools across the state since the team moved to Tennessee have meant a great deal to the member schools of the TSSAA.”
This is the 33rd year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.
More than 400 people, including the 30 finalists, their families, coaches, school administrators and members of the media from all parts of the state, are expected to attend the 2017 luncheon.
Mike Keith, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided at www.titansonline.com.
2017 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Semifinalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A:
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
DIVISION II, CLASS A
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
Brendon Harris, Baylor
KICKER OF THE YEAR
