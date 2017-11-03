THRIFT LEADS DAY ONE OF COSTA FLW SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP ON KENTUCKY LAKE

PARIS, Tenn. – Pro Bryan Thrift of Shelby, North Carolina, caught a five-bass limit weighing 27 pounds, 8 ounces, Thursday to grab the early lead after Day One of the Costa FLW Series Championship on Kentucky Lake. Thrift will bring a sizable 7-pound, 1-ounce, advantage into Day Two of the three-day event, hosted by Henry County Tourism Authority, that features anglers from across the world casting for a $95,000 prize package in the Pro Division, including a new Ranger Z518C boat with a 200-horsepower Evinrude outboard and automatic qualification to the 2018 Forrest Wood Cup – the world championship of bass fishing.

For most of the pro field, Kentucky Lake fished tough. Only 30 anglers were able to bring a five-bass limit to the scale, and only two breached the 20-pound mark. Thrift’s day didn’t start strong, but he eventually got the right bites to rally ahead of the pack.

“It went a whole lot better than I thought it was going to go. Twenty pounds better,” said Thrift, the reigning 2017 FLW Tour Angler of the Year who qualified for the event through the FLW Series Southeastern Division. “I finally started getting a few bites mid-morning. My catches were scattered – one here, one there. I feel like I may have figured a little something out. I’m not totally convinced yet, but I feel like I’m close.”

Thrift fished on the southern end of the lake from Paris to New Johnsonville, and said that he caught his keepers on two different baits.

“The fish I caught today were from stuff I hadn’t fished in practice,” said Thrift. “I caught one keeper from a place I’d fished in practice, and after that it was a grind. I was legitimately worried about catching keepers – it was that tough.”

The top 10 boaters after Day One of competition on Kentucky Lake are:

1st: Bryan Thrift, Shelby, N.C., five bass, 27-8

2nd: Cameron Gautney, Muscle Shoals, Ala., five bass, 20-7

3rd: Chad Foster, Saint Cloud, Fla., five bass, 19-13

4th: Sheldon Collings, Grove, Okla., five bass, 18-4

5th: Bradford Beavers, Ridgeville, S.C., five bass, 15-13

6th: Kurt Mitchell, Milford, Del., five bass, 15-8

7th: Ron Nelson, Berrien Springs, Mich., five bass, 15-7

8th: Dustin Smith, Grand Island, Fla., four bass, 15-3

9th: Todd Hollowell, Fishers, Ind., five bass, 15-2

10th: Jason Abram, Piney Flats, Tenn., five bass, 14-15

A complete list of results can be found at FLWFishing.com.