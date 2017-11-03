Sam's Club's giant cinnamon roll is terrifying and tempting at the same time

During the holiday season, food is everywhere. And it's not just regular food, either. Everything during the holidays seems to be bigger, sweeter and, oftentimes, better.

Now, breakfast is getting in on the fun.

Sam’s Club, a members-only division of Walmart, is putting their famous buy-in-bulk concept to good use with the release of a gigantic cinnamon bun.

Now, we’re not even talking Cinnabon big — and that’s pretty big — but truly massive ... as in 44 ounces of classic sweet cinnamon roll dough, layers of sweet cinnamon-sugar, all topped with white icing dripping over sides. That's the equivalent of about six cans of Pillsbury's original refrigerated cinnamon rolls. Sam's Club says this giant roll can feed up to 14 people!

The larger-than-life dessert concept has worked for Sam’s Club before. In September, they rolled out a giant pumpkin cheesecake that clocked in at 72 ounces.

Twitter is already reeling with excitement, and even a little bit of fear, over the new item.

*Leafing through Sam's Club circular



Oh my god it's a giant cinnamon roll for $5??



*Drowns in own drool?? — ??Eddy?? (@EQuinnland) October 30, 2017

Congrats to all of my friends who have gotten engaged recently. And congrats to me for buying a giant cinnamon roll at Sam's Club today. — Jennifer Walk (@jennifercwalk) April 18, 2017

As with everything else from Sam’s Club, you need to be a member to shop there, but it’s not so hard to find friends or family to pick goodies up for you. And at just $4.98 each, the giant cinnamon roll is a pretty good reason just to sign up, right?

These buns are available through Dec. 31 and then they’ll be gone. Just in time to start our New Year’s resolution diets.