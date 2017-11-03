University of Georgia reporting record graduation rates - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

University of Georgia reporting record graduation rates

By Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - The University of Georgia says student graduate rates have risen to record levels.

A new report from the university says nearly two-thirds of freshmen now earn their undergraduate degrees within four years, while 85 percent graduate within six years of enrolling.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that puts UGA students well ahead of the six-year graduation rate for Southeastern Conference schools, which is 71 percent. The six-year rate for universities the state Board of Regents has designated as "peer" schools for UGA is 75 percent.

UGA's successes follow years of efforts to boost the school's retention and graduation rates.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

