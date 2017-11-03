3-year-old girl missing in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, AL ( WAFF ) -DeKalb County authorities are still searching for a missing child as of Friday morning.

Deputies say 3-year-old Serenity Sanders was last seen at her parents' home in the 600 block of County Road 957 in the Lebanon community. They said she opened the sliding glass door and walked out at about 6 o'clock on Thursday. She has not been seen since.

Serenity has blonde hair, is 2 feet 6 inches tall and about 35 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with pink bows, khaki pants, and pink boots.

The DeKalb County Chief Deputy Michael Edmondson says there are about 10 people near the home now looking and that a bigger search will begin once the sun comes up.

Anyone who sees her is asked to immediately call the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.