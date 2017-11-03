10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. CONGRESS IS NO EXCEPTION

Current and former female members of Congress tell the AP they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.

2. FROM THE WEST WING TO THE FAR EAST

President Trump's first official visit to Asia gets underway Sunday in Japan. North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons program is likely to dominate the first part of his trip, which also includes Seoul and Beijing.

3. HOMAGE TO THE VICTIMS

The eight people killed in a truck driver's rampage were honored by friends and strangers with a nighttime walk down the riverfront esplanade as both investigators and terror-weary New Yorkers tried to make sense of the crime.

4. WHICH CITY HAS BEEN FREED FROM IS

Syrian state media say the army has liberated the eastern city of Deir el-Zour from the Islamic State group, the latest loss for the retreating and decimated militants.

5. WHO COULD BE AFFECTING LEGAL SYSTEM

President Trump's tweets are affecting court decisions as judges take account of his tweets and other seemingly unscripted remarks to assess the motivations beyond policies.

6. WHERE THE MALE SNIP IS BEING ENCOURAGED

Uganda, an African leader in taking on global health issues like AIDS, is turning to "champion men" to promote vasectomies in family planning.

7. GLASS-CEILING SHATTERING ECONOMIST SHUNTED ASIDE

Despite glowing reviews, President Trump is not offering Janet Yellen a second term, making her the first Fed chair in nearly 40 years not to be asked back.

8. WHOSE TIME MAY BE RUNNING OUT

A Spanish judge may issue an international arrest warrant for Catalonia's ousted leader Carles Puigdemont after she already jailed nine former members of the region's separatist government.

9. ITALIAN TOUR REACHING HOLY LAND

The famed annual multi-stage bicycle race Giro d'Italia, or Tour of Italy, will make its start next May in Jerusalem as organizers navigate a political obstacle course to map the race route.

10. LAST RUN AROUND THE FIVE BOROUGHS

Meb Keflezighi, the face of American long-distance running, wraps up his marathon career where it began in 2002 on the streets of New York on Sunday.

