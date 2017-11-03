Updated Neyland renovation project clears first hurdle

Fans checker the Neyland Stadium as players run through the "Power T" before the game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014 in Knoxville. (ADAM LAU/NEWS SENTINEL)

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - An updated $180 million first phase of renovation for Neyland Stadium has received approval from the Tennessee Board of Trustees' athletics committee, which puts the proposal before the full board.

The full board considers the project Friday. Even if it clears the full board, the project must receive approval from the state's building commission before improvements can begin on the Volunteers' 102,455-seat football stadium.

The board of trustees and the state building commission already had approved a $106 million first phase of construction for what at the time was a three-phase project totaling $350.5 million.

Planners since have made the renovation a two-phase project totaling $340 million, with the first phase costing $180 million.

Funding would come from donations, the athletic department's operating revenue, corporate partners and budgeted debt service.

