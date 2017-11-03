Warm, cloudy, spotty showers today

Good Friday! We will end the week with warm weather and cloudy skies with a few spotty showers here and there. The high this afternoon will reach a warm 72 degrees. We can expect much the same this evening into tonight: a few showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder here and there with temps dropping through the 60s.

Saturday will see the day start with temps near 60, cloudy skies, and isolated showers around the area. During the afternoon we have the rain chance dropping to less than 20%, but the clouds and warm weather remain. The high will reach a whopping 76.

Sunday look for a nice warm day. the high will climb to 77 with partly cloudy skies.

Look for more rain and cooler weather to return, but not until the middle of next week.

David Karnes

