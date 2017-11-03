TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for Ter'riana Nicole Hill

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing six-year-old out of Alcoa, TN.

Officials say Ter'riana Nicole Hill was last seen on Nov. 2, 2017. Hill is a black female with black hair and brown eyes.

Ter'riana was last seen playing outside of her residence, wearing a black shirt with a heart in the middle, emoji leggings, and sparkle shoes.

Anyone with any information on Hill's whereabouts, is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.