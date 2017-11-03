Saturday is Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day in Walker Co.

For the 13th year, the Head of the Hooch returns to Chattanooga on Saturday November 4th and Sunday November 5th. The event is hosted by the Atlanta Rowing Club and is one of the world’s largest rowing regattas in the world.More
For the 13th year, the Head of the Hooch returns to Chattanooga on Saturday November 4th and Sunday November 5th. The event is hosted by the Atlanta Rowing Club and is one of the world’s largest rowing regattas in the world.More
Old tires attract pests, junk up yards and harm the environment. Walker County wants to help residents recycle this neighborhood nuisance by hosting its first ever Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day.More
Old tires attract pests, junk up yards and harm the environment. Walker County wants to help residents recycle this neighborhood nuisance by hosting its first ever Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day.More