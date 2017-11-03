Saturday is Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day in Walker Co.

Old tires attract pests, junk up yards and harm the environment. Walker County wants to help residents recycle this neighborhood nuisance by hosting its first ever Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day.

Saturday, November 4th, Walker County residents can discard up to four scrap tires at the landfill free of charge from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Walker County Landfill is located at 5120 North Marble Top Road in Chickamauga.

Properly disposing of scrap tires helps eliminate mosquito breeding sites in the community. "West Nile Virus is really serious. We've already had someone in a neighboring county die from this mosquito-borne illness," said Commissioner Shannon Whitfield. "Tires hold water and mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water. We want to get as many old tires out of our community, so we can cut down on the number of mosquitoes multiplying near our homes."

Car and light truck tires with wheel sizes up to 20 inches will be accepted, as well as ATV (all-terrain vehicle) tires. All tires must be dismounted from any wheels. Tires with rims and large truck, tractor or heavy equipment tires will not be accepted.

This event is only for the public, not for commercial businesses. Proof of residency, such as a driver's license or current utility bill, will be required to dispose of tires for free during the amnesty event. Those participating will also be required to unload their own tires.

Walker County hopes to collect 2,000 tires during the Retire Your Tires Amnesty Day. Tires will be sent to an approved recycling center and turned into industrial fuel or rubber mulch for landscaping and playground applications.