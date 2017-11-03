Work on I-24 & US 27 may impact your weekend

I-24 East bridge repair over Chestnut Street at mile marker 178.6 near the U.S. 27 interchange and safety improvements on the bridges over the CSX Railroad and over U.S. 27: Work on this project is nearing completion.

On Thursday night, November 2, 2017 from 8PM to 6AM Friday, a temporary left lane closure will be in place for I-24 West from Williams Street to approximately MM 178.2 for removing the temporary attenuator and barrier rail from the left shoulder.

On Saturday night, November 4, 2017 from 8PM to 9AM Sunday, temporary lane closures will be in place for I-24 East from MM 176 to Williams Street for removing temporary striping, restriping, reworking signs, removing temporary barrier rail and an attenuator.

On Saturday night, November 4, 2017 from 8PM to 6AM Sunday, Exit 178 from I-24 East will be closed. Exit 178 traffic will be detoured from 1-24 East to the 4th Avenue exit and then back onto I-24 West. Exit 178 will be reopened to traffic at 6AM on Sunday.

During the course of the Saturday night, traffic shifts will be used to move traffic around so the work can be completed. Additionally, a temporary double left lane closure will be in place for I-24 West from approximately MM 180 to MM 179.4 for installing I-24 preformed shields.

Beginning on Saturday night at 10PM until 9AM Sunday, the U.S. 27 South exit ramp to I-24 East will be closed completely for removing temporary striping, restriping, reworking signs, and removing temporary barrier rail. Traffic wishing to continue to I-24 East from U.S. 27 South will be detoured onto I-24 West and travel to Exit 175 (Browns Ferry Rd.), where they can get back onto I-24 East.

During this report period, the contractor also may have intermittent lane restrictions from 7PM to 6AM. THP will assist with traffic control on the project as necessary. Estimated project completion date is November 2017.



U.S. 27 (I-124) widening from I-24/U.S. 27 interchange to north of the Olgiati Bridge over the Tennessee River, including widening the Olgiati Bridge: Work on this project continues. The speed limit on U.S. 27 in the construction zone is 45 MPH. Weather permitting, the contractor may implement temporary lane/shoulder closures on weeknights between the hours of 7PM and 6AM. On Friday night November 3, 2017 between 7PM and 6AM, a temporary left lane closure will be in place for southbound U.S. 27 from Manufacturers Road to I-24 for grading in the area of the MLK Blvd. ramp. During this closure the off-ramp from southbound U.S. 27 to eastbound MLK Blvd. will be closed. On Tuesday night, November 7, 2017 and Wednesday night, November 8, 2017 between 7PM and 6AM, a temporary left lane closure will be in place for northbound U.S. 27 from I-24 to north of 12th Street for setting the Main Street bridge beams. During this work, Main Street will also be temporarily closed from Reggie White Blvd. / Carter Street to the southbound U.S. 27 on-ramp. Traffic will be detoured using Reggie White Blvd. and West 20th St. / Riverfront Pkwy. At least one lane will remain open in each direction on U.S. 27. THP will assist with traffic control on the project as necessary. Estimated project completion date is July 2019.