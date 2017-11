ALCOA (WBIR) - Alcoa Police and the Blount County Sheriff's Office are searching for 6-year-old Terriana Nicole Hill, who went missing near the Grayson Apartments in Alcoa on Thursday.

Terriana is 3-and-a-half to 4 feet tall, and weighs 65 pounds. She is wearing a black shirt, white emoji pants and bedazzled/sparkling tennis shoes.

Read more at WBIR's website.