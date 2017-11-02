‘Human error’ knocked Trump off Twitter for 11 minutes

by ALYSSA NEWCOMB

For a very brief time on Thursday, the world saw what life would be like without President Donald Trump being on Twitter.

The president's prolific @RealDonaldTrump account disappeared for 11 minutes on Thursday, leading fellow tweeters to wonder if the leader of the free world had been hacked — or perhaps banned — by Twitter.

It turns out it was just "human error" that led to Trump briefly being dumped from his favorite platform.

"Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee," Twitter said in a statement. "The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again."

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Trump was back on Twitter after his brief, accidental time-out, but didn't immediately comment on the social-media snafu.

But quite a few Twitter users admitted they would never forget the "minutes of peace" they had while Trump was offline.

I think it was all of three minutes but it felt like a lifetime of happiness. — Stefan Sirucek (@sirstefan) November 2, 2017

I think we just came together as a nation for 23 seconds. — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) November 2, 2017