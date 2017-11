A man said he was shot Thursday morning while walking on Sholar Avenue.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. in the 1300 block.

The victim told police a vehicle pulled up and someone inside pulled the trigger.

Police say the victim was taken to a local hospital in a personal vehicle. The victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

If you know anything about this case, please call the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.