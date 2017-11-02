Police offer tips to keep you safe during gas station robberies

Chattanooga police say they are looking for one person who committed three different robberies last week.

The police department says they want community input to help officers locate this dangerous person.

The first robbery was last Friday, the next on Sunday and an hour later a third gas station was hit. The robber used a semi-automatic pistol to get make off with cash.

The last week of October cashiers at three different gas stations were robbed at gunpoint.

Channel 3 reached out to the gas stations and they were not allowed make a statement about the robbery.

Patrick Clemons manages Pure Gas Station, which is half a mile from the Raceway that was robbed Sunday on Broad Street.

He understands the anxiety some may be feeling

“I guess they would just be worried like is this going to happen again or why they chose to come here and hope they weren't coming back,” says Patrick Clemons.

Pure Gas Station has been in the Clemons family for three generations.

Clemons says he's lived in the area and has seen many changes around the neighborhood.

“The past few years the neighborhood has become a lot safer than it was in the past,” Patrick Clemons says. “We've never been robbed or anything like that. We just had some vandalism and cars to get tore up and for nothing but pocket change.”

Chattanooga police say the robberies at Circle K on Brainerd Road, Raceway on Broad Street and Kangaroo on Shallowford Road are all related.

All three of these robberies happened late at night.

“You know it's hard to keep a watch on it all, all night long,” Patrick Clemons says. “We don't have any problems when we are here.”

The Chattanooga Police Department recommends giving the robber your full cooperation because you don't want to do anything to jeopardize yourself or any customers if you find yourself in this situation.

The best thing to do is try to remember everything you can to accurately describe the suspect to police officers.

Chattanooga police are still looking for the suspect in the robberies. They are searching for an African-American male between the ages of 16 and 25 who is about six feet tall and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing designer jeans, black hoodie and a bandana over his face. The suspect got away on foot.

In you have information about the suspect, you're asked to please call 423-698-2525.