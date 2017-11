Volunteers are needed in Ringgold on Friday to help raise more than 1,500 flags for Veterans Day.

Workers and volunteers will meet at the old City Annex building behind Ringgold First Baptist Church between 8:30 - 8:45 a.m.

The flags will start going up at 9:00 a.m.

A total of 1,515 flags will be raised in honor of deceased veterans. Organizers say they've had more than 40 requests for flags from the families of fallen veterans since Memorial Day.

Organizers say the biggest need for volunteers will be on Monday, November 20, when the flags come down.

If you would like to learn more or have any questions, please call Pete Pedigo at (706) 866-9089.

Veterans Day will be on November 11.