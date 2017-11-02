MBB First Look: Francis Marion Exhibition Game Saturday

CHATTANOOGA (GoMocs.com)---The Chattanooga Mocs are getting ready for the dress rehearsal this weekend. The season opener at Wyoming is still eight days away, but the first look at the 2017-18 edition is Saturday in McKenzie Arena.

Coach Lamont Paris’ inaugural squad takes the court at 5 p.m., for an exhibition game against Francis Marion. The work to get here is as rewarding as it is challenging.

“It’s a good progression,” Paris stated. “It starts with an intra-squad scrimmage. Then we move on to a scrimmage against another team before the exhibition game, and then obviously, open the season.

“You’re learning something in each one of those.”

What goes into an exhibition game with such a young team?

“I want to see progress from the scrimmage in some areas,” Paris continued. “Defensively, especially in our transition defense, but also I want to see us making better decisions. Also, I’m looking for growth of some individual players in things we've been asking them to do.”

The Mocs return five letter winners from last year. They’re headlined by juniors Nat Dixon (2.5 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and Makinde London (6.0 ppg, 3.5 rpg), along with sophomore Rodney Chatman (5.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg). That trio started 11 games a season ago.

They’re joined by reserve guards Makale Foreman (3.1 ppg, 0.4 rpg) and Dylan Brewster (2.1 ppg, 0.7 rpg). Foreman is working hard at securing a starting role at the 2, while Brewster is out for now with a lower-body injury.

Eight newcomers look to carve out their own playing time. Forwards Duane Moss (Fr., Myrtle Beach, S.C.), Justin Brown (Fr., Chicago, Ill.) and James Lewis, Jr. (Fr., Mt. Holly, N.C.) are pushing to start upfront alongside London and Dixon. Walk-ons A.J. Bowers (Fr., Nashville, Tenn.) and Nick DesMarais (Fr., White House, Tenn.) are there as well.

Redshirt freshman David Jean-Baptiste (Miami, Fla.) is competing with Foreman for time at the 2 as well as behind Chatman at the 1. Jonathan Bryant II (Fr., Orange Park, Fla.) and walk-on C.J. Massengill (Fr., Chattanooga, Tenn.) are in the backcourt mix.

There are three ways to follow the Mocs Saturday night. Buy a ticket at the link above and get your first glimpse at 2017-18. Listen to Chris Goforth call the action on Real 96.1 FM or online at GoMocs.com. Follow live stats and Twitter updates @GoMocsMBB.

ALSO HEARD

Here’s some additional sound that didn’t work its way into the story…

More on what Paris is looking for from the Mocs Saturday night:

“How are certain guys going to respond to certain things? This is going to be the first time with a real game atmosphere, so I want to gauge how guys respond to that atmosphere. How do they respond to a bad call? We’re learning about our team when the lights are on, fans are in the stands and how we compete in the best simulation of a real game we'll have before going to Wyoming.”

3 NOTES TO KNOW