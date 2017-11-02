Lookout Valley's Kenzie Sams sells 333 Kids First Coupon Books

For the fourth straight year, Lookout Valley Elementary School student Kenzie Sams was the top-seller in the Hamilton County Schools Kids First Coupon Book sale. With a record-setting 333 coupon books sold, the 5th grader more than doubled her previous record of 160 books in 2015. Over the past four years, Kenzie has sold 773 coupon books, raising over $5,000 for her school.

As the top-seller, she won a $500 prize package from the Creative Discovery Museum gift shop. She plans to donate the toys and games to her school’s fall festival auction, thereby raising even more money for the school.