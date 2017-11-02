Lookout Valley's Kenzie Sams sells 333 Kids First Coupon Books

On Halloween day, TCE hosted a safety day for the faculty, staff, and students. Students learned the importance of safety and had the opportunity to see some of the emergency vehicles including Air Evac, TCPD, TCFD, Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative, Grundy EMS, Park Ranger Services, Project Basic, and Grundy County Safe Community Coalition.More
On Halloween day, TCE hosted a safety day for the faculty, staff, and students. Students learned the importance of safety and had the opportunity to see some of the emergency vehicles including Air Evac, TCPD, TCFD, Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative, Grundy EMS, Park Ranger Services, Project Basic, and Grundy County Safe Community Coalition.More